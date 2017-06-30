BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Atossa Genetics Inc
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing
* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes lowering exercise price of warrants to $0.26 per share
* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes setting applicable VWAP price at $0.52 per share
* Atossa Genetics Inc - In connection with temporary modification, agreed to extend lock-up period in underwriting agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2urstSV] Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Exploration and production, refining and logistics activities at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro are normal on Friday amid a nationwide strike, executives said.