Feb 23 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces that Liad Barzilai has, effective today, been appointed, as Chief Executive Officer of group

* Appointment is in advance of previously notified date of 31 March, 2017

* Josip Kardun, former Chief Executive Officer of group, has now left company

