5 months ago
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY EBT up at 72.6 million euros
#Financials
March 22, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY EBT up at 72.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* FY profit before taxation was 72.6 million euros ($78.5 million) for year, reflecting an increase of 103.5 million euros compared to a loss of 30.9 million euros for 2015

* Consistent annual dividend of 0.27 euros per share approved for 2017 with first quarterly dividend of 6.75 eurocents per share

* FY EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, impairments and legacy legal matters was 162.2 million euros (2015: 174.0 million euros) reflecting disposal of non-core assets and a reduction in income from russia

* FY group NRI was 188.8 million euros (2015: 197.9 million euros) with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 156.6 million euros (2015: 160.3 million euros) impacted by a 5.9 million euros or 15.0 pct reduction in income in Russia (Q4 '16: -3.0 pct)

* Liad Barzilai appointed chief executive officer of group as of 23 February 2017, following resignation of Josip Kardun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9250 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

