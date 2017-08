May 17 (Reuters) - ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD :

* Q1 8.5% INCREASE IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL COUNTRIES AND A 31% INCREASE IN RUSSIA (+6% COMPARED TO Q4 2016)

* QTRLY NET RENTAL INCOME 47.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 47.3 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR 31.5 MILLION VERSUS 26.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)