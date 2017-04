March 24 Atrium Ljungberg AB:

* Signed agreement for acquisition of office building Lindholmen 30:1 in district Lindholmen in Göteborg

* Property is acquired with underlying property value of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($147 million)

* Sellers are property funds managed by Blackstone and Areim Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8276 Swedish crowns)