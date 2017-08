Feb 23 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB:

* Q4 profit before changes in value 228 million Swedish crowns ($25.38 million) versus 227 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 588 million crowns versus 638 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 3.95 crowns per share for 2016

* Sees 2017 profit before changes in value of 1.06 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9828 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)