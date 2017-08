May 23 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp:

* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces $20 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Atrium mortgage-underwriters will purchase $20 million principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2024

* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp- underwriters will purchase subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 per debenture