May 24 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp:

* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

* Underwriters to purchase $22 million principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000/debenture

* Offering of debentures is expected to close on or about June 13, 2017