UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
May 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* ATSG posts strong first quarter revenue, earnings growth
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to $237.9 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG expects that its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 will be in excess of $260 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG currently projects 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea at the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.