2 months ago
BRIEF-AT&T and CWA reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AT&T and CWA reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations

* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations

* Agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days

* Reached a tentative agreement with CWA in east region wireline contract negotiations covering nearly 200 employees in Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

