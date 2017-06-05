BRIEF-AT&T and CWA reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations

June 5 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations

* Agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days

* Reached a tentative agreement with CWA in east region wireline contract negotiations covering nearly 200 employees in Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: