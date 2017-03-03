FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
March 3, 2017 / 2:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - At&T Inc

* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations

* Two sides agreed to start negotiations early

* Four-Year agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a vote in coming days

* Agreement includes two weeks of paid parental leave to help mothers or fathers bond with a newborn or newly adopted child

* AT&T - Agreement includes general wage rise in each year of contract - 3 percent first year, 2.5 percent second year, 3 percent third year, 2.25 percent fourth year

