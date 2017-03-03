BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations

March 2 (Reuters) - At&T Inc
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
* Two sides agreed to start negotiations early
* Four-Year agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a vote in coming days
* Agreement includes two weeks of paid parental leave to help mothers or fathers bond with a newborn or newly adopted child
* AT&T - Agreement includes general wage rise in each year of contract - 3 percent first year, 2.5 percent second year, 3 percent third year, 2.25 percent fourth year
