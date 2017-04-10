BRIEF-AT&T enters to acquire Straight Path Communications in all stock deal

April 10 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* AT&T enters into definitive agreement to acquire Straight Path Communications for $95.63 per share in all stock deal

* Deal for $95.63 per share

* Straight Path shareholders will receive $1.25 billion, or $95.63 per share, which will be paid using AT&T stock

* Transaction has a total value of $1.6 billion which includes liabilitiesDeal supported by Straight Path's majority shareholder, Howard Jonas, who has entered into a voting agreement with AT&T

* Transaction was approved by board of directors of both companies

* Howard Jonas entered into a voting agreement with AT&T and agreed to vote his class a shares in support of transaction

* AT&T is to acquire straight path in an all-stock merger intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization