4 months ago
BRIEF-AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations

* Five-year agreement covers nearly 5,000 wireline employees primarily in Illinois and Northwest Indiana

* Current contract expires on June 24, 2017

* Tentative agreement reached by units with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council T-3 in wireline contract negotiations

* Also announced it will hire 1,000 people into IBEW-represented jobs in next five years, including a new call center in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

