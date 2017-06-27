UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
June 27 AT&T Inc
* AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin
* AT&T Inc - Expect that trial will provide speeds up to 1 gigabit per second using mmWave spectrum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.