BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 At&T Inc :
* AT&T investing up to $200 million in venture capital fund
* At&T Inc - AT&T and Coral will identify additional companies to invest in fund
* At&T Inc - Fund will invest in technologies that run on Open Network Automation Platform
* At&T Inc - At&T will work with Coral's communications industry platform team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei