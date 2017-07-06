July 6 At&T Inc :

* AT&T investing up to $200 million in venture capital fund

* At&T Inc - ‍AT&T and Coral will identify additional companies to invest in fund​

* At&T Inc - Fund will invest in technologies that run on Open Network Automation Platform

* At&T Inc - At&T will work with Coral's communications industry platform team