April 5 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* Says beginning April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan; new and existing customers on plan to get HBO included

* Says in addition, as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, customers to get a $25 monthly video credit on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: