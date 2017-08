Feb 15 (Reuters) - Attendo Ab (Publ)

* Attendo's year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 2016: attendo increases new beds and reduces queues to nursing homes

* Q4 net sales increased by 3 percent to sek 2,647m (2,564)

* Q4 operating profit (ebita) increased by 12 percent to sek 241m (215)

* Q4 board proposes a dividend of sek 1.22 (0.54) per share