FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Attica Bank group's after tax loss shrinks in 2016 at 49.8 million euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Attica Bank group's after tax loss shrinks in 2016 at 49.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Attica Bank SA:

* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.

* The group displayed an after tax loss of 49.8 million euros against a loss of 346.8 million euros in FY 2015

* The total comprehensive income after tax consisted of a loss of 46.3 million euros against a loss of 333.5 million euros in FY 2015

* The group’s own equity was 633.9 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2pDsyVf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.