May 26 (Reuters) - ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME MAD 5.0 BILLION, UP 4.6 PERCENT ‍​

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT MAD 2.2 BILLION, UP BY 11.5 PERCENT

* CONSOLIDATION OF ATTIJARIWAFA BANK EGYPT IS SEE FOR JUNE 2017