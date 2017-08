March 14 (Reuters) - Attilan Group Ltd

* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company

* Phillip Asia is claiming for an amount of us$6.2 million together with costs and interests up to date of full settlement

* Claim is in respect of a corporate guarantee provided by company relating to amount owing by turf group holdings limited