3 months ago
BRIEF-aTyr Pharma announces qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.56
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-aTyr Pharma announces qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc

* aTyr Pharma announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* aTyr Pharma Inc - Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.56

* aTyr Pharma Inc- As of March 31, 2017, aTyr had $61.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments

* aTyr Pharma- Continues to expect that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into Q3 of 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

