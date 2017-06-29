BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Central Bank Of India for One Time Settlement proposal
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
June 29 Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
* Au Small Finance Bank Ltd's IPO fully subscribed - Exchange data Further company coverage:
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
RABAT, June 29 Morocco's central bank has postponed for "a few days" its announcement of the first phase of liberalising its dirham currency, a key International Monetary Fund-backed reform for the North African kingdom.