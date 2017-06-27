June 27 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

* AU Small Finance Bank Limited allots 563 crore rupees to anchor investors at 358 rupees per equity share

* Price band fixed from 355 rupees to 358 rupees per equity share

* Initial public offer to open on 28th June, 2017, and to close on 30th June, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)