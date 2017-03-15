BRIEF-Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros

March 15 (Reuters) - Aubay SA:

* FY revenue 326.4 million euros ($347.09 million) versus 273.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 30.0 million euros versus 24.4 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend payment of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2016

* For 2017 targets strong organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct in medium term

* Targets a conservative 346 million euros in revenues for 2017.

* For 2017 confident to deliver a current operating margin of between 9 pct and 10 pct in line with its normative objectives for medium term