5 months ago
BRIEF-Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros
March 15, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Aubay SA:

* FY revenue 326.4 million euros ($347.09 million) versus 273.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 30.0 million euros versus 24.4 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend payment of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2016

* For 2017 targets strong organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct in medium term

* Targets a conservative 346 million euros in revenues for 2017.

* For 2017 confident to deliver a current operating margin of between 9 pct and 10 pct in line with its normative objectives for medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

