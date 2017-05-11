FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.83
May 11, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Audentes therapeutics inc - research and development expenses were $14.6 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $7.9 million for same period in 2016

* Audentes therapeutics inc - as of march 31, 2017, audentes had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $81.7 million

* Audentes therapeutics inc - current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are planned to fund operations into late 2019

* Audentes therapeutics-on track to file inds to evaluate systemic administration of at982 for treatment of pompe disease, at307 for treatment of cpvt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

