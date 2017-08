Aug 1 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA :

* DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES SALE OF COMPRESSOR MANUFACTURER SECOP TO THE NIDEC-GROUP

* ‍TRANSACTION TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT OF APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION ON AURELIUS' 2017 EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS THAT EBITDA OF OVERALL GROUP IN FULL YEAR 2107 WILL RISE TO MORE THAN EUR 650 MILLION​