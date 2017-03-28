FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aurelius comments on Gotham City short report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa:

* Statement by aurelius equity opportunities se & co. Kgaa on the short attack by Gotham City and outlook on the development of the business

* Aurelius sees a strong exit pipeline and interest in its subsidiaries

* Aurelius expects to successfully exit two to three sizeable companies over next few months

* Conclusions drawn by Gotham City research are substantially incorrect

* Share buy-back stepped-up: 50 million euros ($54.35 million) immediately, additionally 160 million as of June 21, 2017

* Will immediately set-up another share buy-back program in amount of 50 million euros and will cancel shares already bought by company during current buy-back programme

* Will continue a sustainable dividend policy and share buy-back program

* Expects a minimum of 6 acquisitions in 2017

* Over coming days, we will issue a more comprehensive rebuttal of allegations.

* Is evaluating possible damage claims, notification of BaFiN, filing of a criminal complaint against individuals with hedge funds Gotham City for market manipulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

