BRIEF-Aurelius comments on Gotham City short report

March 28 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa:
* Statement by aurelius equity opportunities se & co. Kgaa on the short attack by Gotham City and outlook on the development of the business
* Aurelius sees a strong exit pipeline and interest in its subsidiaries
* Aurelius expects to successfully exit two to three sizeable companies over next few months
* Conclusions drawn by Gotham City research are substantially incorrect
* Share buy-back stepped-up: 50 million euros ($54.35 million) immediately, additionally 160 million as of June 21, 2017
* Will immediately set-up another share buy-back program in amount of 50 million euros and will cancel shares already bought by company during current buy-back programme
* Will continue a sustainable dividend policy and share buy-back program
* Expects a minimum of 6 acquisitions in 2017
* Over coming days, we will issue a more comprehensive rebuttal of allegations.
* Is evaluating possible damage claims, notification of BaFiN, filing of a criminal complaint against individuals with hedge funds Gotham City for market manipulation