April 24 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa

* Aurelius equity opportunities - sold subsidiary Secop to Nidec Group at a sales price of 185 million euros

* Executive board to double its dividend proposal to AGM to eur 4 per share

* Transaction will have a positive effect on Aurelius' 2017 group profit of approx. eur 100 million