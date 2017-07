Fitch Upgrades First Investment Bank; Affirms 3 Other Bulgarian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded First Investment Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. The Outlook on FIBank's Long-Term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD (Raiffeisenbank) and UniCredit Bulbank AD (Bulbank) at Long-Term IDR 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and United Bulgarian Bank AD (