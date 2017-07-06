Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
* AURELIUS SELLS GETRONICS GROUP
* SALES PRICE IS EUR 220 MILLION (ENTERPRISE VALUE)
* IS SELLING ITS SUBSIDIARY GETRONICS TO BOTTEGA INVESTCO S.À R.L.
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME