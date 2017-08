April 25 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa:

* Sells compressor manufacturer SECOP to the Nidec Group and doubles its dividend

* Sales price 185 million euros ($200.95 million) ; Aurelius earns approx. 11 times its invested capital after 7 years

* About 100 million euros positive effect on group profit

* Aurelius doubles its dividend proposal to 4 euros per share