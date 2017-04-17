FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health
April 17, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health for its nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin for the treatment of canine dry eye syndrome

* Aurinia Pharma-signed agreement granting merck animal health worldwide rights to develop, commercialize co's nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution

* Aurinia Pharma-under deal, co will receive upfront payment, is eligible to receive further payments based on certain development and sales milestones

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc- under deal, aurinia will receive royalties based on global product sales

* Aurinia Pharma- under deal merck animal health to be responsible for remaining clinical development, commercialization of vos for use in animal health field

* Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc- under deal aurinia retains all human health rights related to vos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

