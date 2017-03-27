BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma announces 48-week results from study of voclosporin

March 27 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-announces 48-week results from “Aurinia early urinary protein reduction predicts response study” of voclosporin for treatment of lupus nephritis

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc says study successfully achieved primary objective - SEC filing

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals says no new safety signals were observed with use of voclosporin in ln patients; voclosporin was well-tolerated Source text: (bit.ly/2mHvT4L) Further company coverage: