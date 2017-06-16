Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - no unexpected safety signals nor adverse events were observed and voclosporin was generally well-tolerated
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - there were no electrolyte changes in treatment groups, mean blood pressure was similar across treatment groups through 48 weeks
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - voclosporin treated groups showed statistically significant improvement over control group in speed, rates of complete, partial remission
* Aurinia Pharma- voclosporin treated groups demonstrated statistically significant improvement over control group in speed, rates of complete, partial remission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
