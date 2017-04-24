FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auris Medical reports key results from Keyzilen Ampact2 open-label extension study
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Auris Medical reports key results from Keyzilen Ampact2 open-label extension study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris medical reports key results from Keyzilen Ampact2 open-label extension study

* Trial outcomes show positive safety profile of Keyzilen for chronic intermittent use

* Exploratory efficacy results support therapeutic concept of early tinnitus treatment

* Says trial outcomes show positive safety profile of Keyzilen for chronic intermittent use

* Says auris medical expects to announce results from ampact1, open-label extension study related to TACTT2, later this quarter

* TACTT3 extended to recruit additional 60 patients in each of stratum A and B, enrollment ongoing; top-line results expected in early 2018

* As recruitment for Ampact2 has completed, open-label extension is not offered to patients currently enrolling in extended TACTT3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

