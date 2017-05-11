BRIEF-Auris Medical reports Q1 loss per share chf 0.22

May 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* Auris Medical provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share chf 0.22

* Auris Medical Holding AG - net loss for q1 of 2017 was chf 8.4 million, or chf 0.22 per share

* Auris Medical Holding AG - continues to expect that its operating expenses in 2017 will be in range of chf 28 to 32 million

* Auris Medical Holding AG - continues to expect existing cash and cash equivalents will enable funding of operations into q1 of 2018