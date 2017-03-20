FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Reckitt Benckiser's Mucinex DM tablets
March 20, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Reckitt Benckiser’s Mucinex DM tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide

* Says the product will be launched in Q1FY18.

* guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets are AB rated generic equivalent of Reckitt Benckiser’S Mucinex DM tablets

* Guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets helps loosen mucus and phlegm, and thin out bronchial secretions Source text: bit.ly/2nVtboi Further company coverage:

