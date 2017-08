March 28 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* Says co gets USFDA approval for Meropenem injection

* Meropenem injection is a generic equivalent of Astrazeneca Pharma's Merrem injection

* Drug indicated to treat complicated skin & skin structure infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections & bacterial meningitis Source text: bit.ly/2o0nsRF Further company coverage: