April 11 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc -

* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures

* Says debentures will have a maturity date of 24 months from closing date of offering

* Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 7% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: