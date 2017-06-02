FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Aurvista Gold Corp:

* Aurvista Gold to raise $7 million dollars

* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln​

* Intends on using net proceeds from private placement to continue advancing Douay gold project

* Financing ‍through combination of sale of units at price of C$0.41 per CFT unit, sale of hard dollar units at price of $0.25/HD unit​

* Each CFT, HD unit to consist of 1 common share, 1 full warrant; warrants expire 5 years from closing which is expected on/about June 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

