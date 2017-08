March 14 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd

* Final dividend of HK$0.05 per share

* Profit for year amounted to RMB212.7 million, representing an increase of 320.4 pct

* FY revenue amounted to RMB2,740.3 million, representing an increase of RMB636.8 million or 30.3 pct from RMB2,103.5 million