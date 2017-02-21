FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood operating profit below forecast, cuts dividend
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood operating profit below forecast, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* q4 revenues NOK 5,330 million (Reuters poll NOK 5.39 billion)

* q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 931 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.14 billion)

* q4 pretax profit NOK 2,658 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.17 billion)

* Fair value adjustment of biomass totalled NOK 1,634 million in q4 2016

* Net write-downs in Q4 2016 were NOK 128 million

* proposes dividend of NOK 2.50 per share for 2016, down from NOK 7 per share (Reuters poll NOK 4.21)

* says strategy going forward is to continue to grow and further develop within its current operating segments

* says strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the group’s future development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

