3 months ago
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood's q1 results above forecast
May 11, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood's q1 results above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* Austevoll q1 revenues nok 6,075 million (Reuters poll nok 5.49 billion) vs NOK 4,412 mln in Q1 2016

* Austevoll q1 ebit before value adjustment for biomass nok 1,331 million (Reuters poll nok 1.12 billion) vs nok 696 mln in q1 2016

* Austevoll q1 pretax profit and adjustments nok 1,401 million (Reuters poll nok 1.23 billion)

* The Group’s strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the Group’s future development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

