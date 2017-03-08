BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced agreement with CMC Markets to provide share trading solutions

March 8 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-

* Announced an agreement with CMC Markets to provide a market leading share trading solution to customers

* ANZ will decommission its current trading platform following customer migration

* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing investment lending and cash management solutions

* It is expected customers will transfer to new platform by September 2018

* Financial impact of agreement and costs associated with decommissioning anz platform are not material to group

* Will work with CMC markets to identify opportunities for its existing ANZ share investing employees