FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced agreement with CMC Markets to provide share trading solutions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced agreement with CMC Markets to provide share trading solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-

* Announced an agreement with CMC Markets to provide a market leading share trading solution to customers

* ANZ will decommission its current trading platform following customer migration

* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing investment lending and cash management solutions

* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing investment lending and cash management solutions

* It is expected customers will transfer to new platform by September 2018

* Financial impact of agreement and costs associated with decommissioning anz platform are not material to group

* Will work with CMC markets to identify opportunities for its existing ANZ share investing employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.