FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking agrees to enforceable undertaking with ASIC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 1:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking agrees to enforceable undertaking with ASIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ANZ agrees to enforceable undertaking with ASIC

* Confirmed it entered into an enforceable undertaking with Australian Securities and Investments Commission

* Enforceable undertaking following review of spot foreign exchange trading between January 2008 and June 2013

* ANZ will make a $3 million contribution to Financial Literacy Australia

* "Accept that during this period aspects of our supervision and monitoring of spot FX business were not good enough"

* Independent expert will be appointed to assess relevant systems and controls within ANZ's markets business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.