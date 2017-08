May 2 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :

* HY statutory net interest income $7,416 million versus $7,568 million year ago

* HY cash profit $3.41 billion, up 23 pct

* HY 2017 net interest margin 2.00 pct

* As at March, common equity tier 1 ratio APRA basel 3 was 10.1 pct

* Proposed interim dividend 80 cents per share

* For H117 return on equity was 12.5 pct vs 11.2 pct year ago