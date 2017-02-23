BRIEF-Australia banking regulator updates guidance on mortgage lending

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority -
* Says has updated its expectations for sound residential mortgage lending practices by banks
* Says has made a small number of refinements to the prudential practice guide
* Says changes designed to ensure sound lending practices are maintained and reinforced
* Says does not expect refinements to result in material changes to existing lending practices across the industry as a whole Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sydney newsroom)