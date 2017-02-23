FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Australia banking regulator updates guidance on mortgage lending
February 23, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Australia banking regulator updates guidance on mortgage lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority -

* Says has updated its expectations for sound residential mortgage lending practices by banks

* Says has made a small number of refinements to the prudential practice guide

* Says changes designed to ensure sound lending practices are maintained and reinforced

* Says does not expect refinements to result in material changes to existing lending practices across the industry as a whole Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sydney newsroom)

