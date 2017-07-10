July 10 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-

* ACCC appeals tribunal decision in Tabcorp-Tatts merger

* Has applied to Federal Court for judicial review of Australian Competition Tribunal's decision

* Tribunal's decision to grant authorisation for Tabcorp Holdings Limited to acquire Tatts Group Limited​

* Tribunal's reasons for its decision found proposed acquisition was likely to result in substantial public benefits and no material detriment

