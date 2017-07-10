Fitch Affirms Las Vegas Sands' IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and all of its subsidiaries at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The subsidiaries affirmed include Las Vegas Sands, LLC (LVS LLC), Sands China, Ltd. (Sands China), VML US Finance, LLC (VML US), and Marina Bay Stands Pte. Ltd. (MBS). Fitch links all of the IDRs within the LVS corporate structure. A full list of rating