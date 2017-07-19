FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Australian Dairy Farms Group clarifyies media articles
July 19, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Australian Dairy Farms Group clarifyies media articles

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Farms Group

* Clarifyies on camperdown dairy company and camperdown powder and camperdown dairy international confusion

* Media articles have been published regarding transactions by or with cos named Camperdown Powder and Camperdown Dairy International

* Confirms that unit Camperdown Dairy Company & jointly owned Camperdown Cheese & Butter Factory are solvent and growing steadily

* Neither of companies has any business or shareholding relationship with AHF or its unit Camperdown Dairy Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

