6 months ago
BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel updates on proccedings against Innate Immunotherapeutics
February 20, 2017 / 1:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel updates on proccedings against Innate Immunotherapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian government takeovers panel-

* Tov: iil panel declines to conduct proceedings

* Declined to conduct proceedings on an application dated 14 feb from james wheeldon in relation to affairs of innate immunotherapeutics

* Considered that applicant did not provide sufficient material to justify panel making further enquiries

* Applicant submitted that there is an available inference that collins may be associated with family members and other shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

